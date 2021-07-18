Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 3:00PM MDT until July 18 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
RRA
At 300 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Hartman to 10 miles southeast of Queens Reservoir
to near Eads, moving west at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Holly, Eads, Granada, Hartman, Neeoshe Reservoir, Bristol, Queens
Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.