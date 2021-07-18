Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 2:34PM MDT until July 18 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

RRA

At 234 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 12 miles northeast of Hartman to 6 miles northwest of

Chivington, moving southwest at 25 mph. There is a small chance for

a brief tornado in southeast Kiowa County and northeast Prowers

County.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Holly, Eads, Granada, Hartman, Neeoshe Reservoir, Bristol, Queens

Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.