Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 2:34PM MDT until July 18 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
RRA
At 234 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 12 miles northeast of Hartman to 6 miles northwest of
Chivington, moving southwest at 25 mph. There is a small chance for
a brief tornado in southeast Kiowa County and northeast Prowers
County.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Holly, Eads, Granada, Hartman, Neeoshe Reservoir, Bristol, Queens
Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.