Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 2:34PM MDT until July 18 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 233 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 11 miles south of Towner to 9 miles north of

Chivington, moving south at 15 mph. There is a small chance for a

brief tornado in southeast Kiowa County.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon and Towner.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.