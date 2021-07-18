Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 2:23PM MDT until July 18 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

RRA

At 223 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 12 miles northeast of Hartman to 7 miles north of

Chivington, moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. Wind-driven hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Wind-driven hail may

produce substantial damage.

Locations impacted include…

Holly, Eads, Granada, Hartman, Neeoshe Reservoir, Bristol, Queens

Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.