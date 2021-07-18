Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 2:23PM MDT until July 18 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
RRA
At 223 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 12 miles northeast of Hartman to 7 miles north of
Chivington, moving southwest at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. Wind-driven hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Wind-driven hail may
produce substantial damage.
Locations impacted include…
Holly, Eads, Granada, Hartman, Neeoshe Reservoir, Bristol, Queens
Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.