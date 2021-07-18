Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 2:23PM MDT until July 18 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 222 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles south of Towner to 11 miles north of

Chivington, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. Wind-driven hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Wind-driven hail may

produce substantial damage.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon and Towner.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.