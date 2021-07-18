Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 2:15PM MDT until July 18 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 330 PM MDT.

* At 214 PM MDT, scattered severe thunderstorms were located along a

line extending from 14 miles south of Towner to 9 miles north of

Chivington, moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Holly, Eads, Granada, Hartman, Neeoshe Reservoir, Bristol, Queens

Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.