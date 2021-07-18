Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 1:51PM MDT until July 18 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 150 PM MDT, scattered severe thunderstorms were located along a

line extending from 7 miles east of Towner to 9 miles south of

Cheyenne Wells. This activity is moving south at 15 mph, and is

expected to spread across eastern Kiowa County.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon and Towner.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.