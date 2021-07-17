Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 830 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 15 miles northeast of Boone to near Fowler to
near Timpas. Movement was east at 10 mph.
Nickel-size hail and wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible with
these storms. Strong winds may affect areas far away from showers or
thunderstorms.
Locations impacted include…
Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Crowley and
Timpas.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
