Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 830 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 15 miles northeast of Boone to near Fowler to

near Timpas. Movement was east at 10 mph.

Nickel-size hail and wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms. Strong winds may affect areas far away from showers or

thunderstorms.

Locations impacted include…

Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Crowley and

Timpas.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.