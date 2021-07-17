Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 6:59PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Blende to near Hanover. Movement was

southeast at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms. Areas of heavy rain are also expected.

Locations impacted include…

Pueblo, Avondale, Pueblo Depot, Salt Creek, Blende and Hanover.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.