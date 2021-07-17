Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 4:59PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Royal Gorge, or 24 miles northwest of Junkins Burn Scar, moving

southeast at 10 mph. There are concerns of urban street flooding in

Canon City over the hour or so.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Florence, Royal Gorge, Canon City and Penrose.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.