Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 4:59PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Royal Gorge, or 24 miles northwest of Junkins Burn Scar, moving
southeast at 10 mph. There are concerns of urban street flooding in
Canon City over the hour or so.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Florence, Royal Gorge, Canon City and Penrose.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
