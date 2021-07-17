Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 4:50PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 450 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Air Force Academy, or 13 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving
south at 10 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Northwestern Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Monument, Air Force
Academy, Palmer Lake, Green Mountain Falls, Crystola, Chipita Park,
Gleneagle and Cascade.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
