Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 4:50PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 450 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Air Force Academy, or 13 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving

south at 10 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Northwestern Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Monument, Air Force

Academy, Palmer Lake, Green Mountain Falls, Crystola, Chipita Park,

Gleneagle and Cascade.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.