Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 4:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

Moderate rainfall has fallen over the southeastern portion of the

Spring Burn Scar. Enhanced streamflow is expected, but flash

flooding is not expected.

Locations impacted include…

Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southeastern

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and Cuchara.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.