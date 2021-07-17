Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 4:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Moderate rainfall has fallen over the southeastern portion of the
Spring Burn Scar. Enhanced streamflow is expected, but flash
flooding is not expected.
Locations impacted include…
Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southeastern
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and Cuchara.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
