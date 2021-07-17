Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 1:58PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 156 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking moderate showers over

northern and western Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving

southeast at 10 mph.

Locations impacted include…

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla County, western

Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, northwestern Spring Burn Scar

south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and La Veta Pass.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these showers, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

While not immediately likely, persistence or an increase in the

intensity of these showers could necessitate the eventual issuance

of a Flash Flood Warning.