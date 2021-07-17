Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 1:58PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 156 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking moderate showers over
northern and western Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving
southeast at 10 mph.
Locations impacted include…
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla County, western
Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, northwestern Spring Burn Scar
south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and La Veta Pass.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these showers, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
While not immediately likely, persistence or an increase in the
intensity of these showers could necessitate the eventual issuance
of a Flash Flood Warning.
