Flash Flood Warning issued July 17 at 8:20PM MDT until July 17 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 820 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy

rain across the warned area, with between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional heavy rain is not expected at this time,

though flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Thatcher.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.