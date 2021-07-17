Flash Flood Warning issued July 17 at 8:06PM MDT until July 17 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 806 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain across the warned area, with between 3 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional heavy rain is not expected at this time,
though flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Hanover.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.