Flash Flood Warning issued July 17 at 8:06PM MDT until July 17 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 806 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy

rain across the warned area, with between 3 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional heavy rain is not expected at this time,

though flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Hanover.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.