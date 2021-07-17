Flash Flood Warning issued July 17 at 7:28PM MDT until July 17 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1030 PM MDT.
* At 728 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Thatcher.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
