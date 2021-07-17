Flash Flood Warning issued July 17 at 7:01PM MDT until July 17 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 1000 PM MDT.
* At 701 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Hanover.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
