Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 858 PM MDT, scattered strong thunderstorms will continue to
develop across parts of northern Prowers and eastern Kiowa counties
through around 9 PM MDT.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with the
strongest storms.
Locations impacted include…
Lamar, Holly, Granada, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Neeoshe
Reservoir, Towner, Bristol, Chivington, Brandon and Queens Reservoir.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.
