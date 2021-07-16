Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 858 PM MDT, scattered strong thunderstorms will continue to

develop across parts of northern Prowers and eastern Kiowa counties

through around 9 PM MDT.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with the

strongest storms.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Holly, Granada, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Neeoshe

Reservoir, Towner, Bristol, Chivington, Brandon and Queens Reservoir.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.