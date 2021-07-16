Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 8:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 820 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Chivington to 8 miles
north of Brandon to 7 miles north of Sheridan Lake. Movement was east
at 20 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake, Towner and Brandon.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments