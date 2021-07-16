Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 2:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northeast of Aguilar, or 26 miles north of Trinidad, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Huerfano and north central Las Animas Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.