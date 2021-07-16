Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 2:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles northeast of Aguilar, or 26 miles north of Trinidad, moving
northeast at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central
Huerfano and north central Las Animas Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
