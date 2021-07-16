Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 1:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 131 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Spanish Peaks, or 12 miles southeast of Indian Creek on the
southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving north at 5 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Spanish Peaks and Cuchara Pass.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments