Alerts

At 1127 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over far northeast El Paso county. The storms were moving

east-southeast at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm. An inch of rain may will be possible as these storms

move across the region.

Locations impacted include…

Calhan, Ramah, Yoder, Peyton and Rush.