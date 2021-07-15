Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 11:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 1125 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over

southwestern Colorado Springs, moving east at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and brief heavy rain will be likely with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Stratmoor, Fort Carson,

Security, Peterson AFB, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.