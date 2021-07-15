Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 7:32PM MDT until July 15 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 800 PM MDT.
* At 732 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles east of
Thatcher, or 32 miles south of La Junta, moving north at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Las Animas County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
