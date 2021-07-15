Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 7:23PM MDT until July 15 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 723 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles east of
Model, or 30 miles east of Trinidad, moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south
central Las Animas County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Comments