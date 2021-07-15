Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 7:02PM MDT until July 15 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 702 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles east of

Model, or 32 miles east of Trinidad, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

south central Las Animas County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.