Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 6:58PM MDT until July 15 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 658 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast

of Thatcher, or 40 miles south of La Junta, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

central Las Animas County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.