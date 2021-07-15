Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 6:52PM MDT until July 15 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 652 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles southeast
of Thatcher, or 42 miles east of Trinidad, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
central Las Animas County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
