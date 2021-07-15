Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 6:31PM MDT until July 15 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 700 PM MDT.
* At 631 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast
of Thatcher, or 38 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 15
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
central Las Animas County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
