Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 5:05PM MDT until July 15 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 504 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of

Arlington, or 19 miles north of La Junta, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink and Cheraw.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.

Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK

SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.