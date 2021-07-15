Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 4:55PM MDT until July 15 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 455 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of

Arlington, or 22 miles north of La Junta, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, Cheraw,

Arlington and Blue Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.

Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK

SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.