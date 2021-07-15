Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 4:11PM MDT until July 15 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 411 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of

Wild Horse Point, or 29 miles north of La Junta, moving south at 35

mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Ordway, Swink,

Manzanola, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Blue Lake, Arlington and

John Martin Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.

Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK

SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.