Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 3:55PM MDT until July 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Spring Burn Scar in…
Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…
Southwestern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 700 PM MDT.
* At 355 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 0.3 and 0.5 inches
of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch
in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area may cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn
Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
* Some locations that may experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Spring
Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, Spring Burn
Scar north of Highway 160, Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring
Burn Scar and La Veta Pass.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek, County Road 421 near Indian Creek,
South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near
County Road 442, South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441 and Pass
Creek Road.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
