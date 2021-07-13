Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 7:10PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19
miles northwest of Kim, or 40 miles south of North La Junta, moving
northeast at 20 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm. This storm was also producing very heavy rain.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Las
Animas County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
