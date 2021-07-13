Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 7:10PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles northwest of Kim, or 40 miles south of North La Junta, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm. This storm was also producing very heavy rain.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Las

Animas County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.