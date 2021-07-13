Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 6:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 632 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Model, or 17 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 20 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Model, Delhi, Hoehne, Thatcher and Tyrone.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
