Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 6:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 632 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Model, or 17 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Model, Delhi, Hoehne, Thatcher and Tyrone.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.