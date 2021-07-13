Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 5:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles southwest of Higbee, or 26 miles south of North La Junta. This
storm was nearly stationary.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Otero
and northeastern Las Animas Counties.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.
