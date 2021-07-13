Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 5:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms over the
northeastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving northeast
at 20 mph. This storm was producing light to moderate rainfall.
Radar estimated between 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain has fallen over
the northern part of the Spring Burn scar.
High water in streams will likely occur with this rainfall.
If heavier rain should develop over the burn scar, than a flash
flood warning may be necessary.
Comments