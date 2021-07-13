Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 515 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Walsenburg to 12 miles

southwest of Segundo. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Trinidad, Aguilar, Cokedale, Starkville, Delhi, Gulnare, Raton Pass,

Hoehne, Tyrone, Boncarbo, Model, Segundo, Thatcher and Weston.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.