Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 4:22PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 422 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northwest of Walsenburg, or 14 miles northeast of Spring Burn
Scar north of Highway 160, moving southeast at 15 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Walsenburg.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments