Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 4:22PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 422 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Walsenburg, or 14 miles northeast of Spring Burn

Scar north of Highway 160, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Walsenburg.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.