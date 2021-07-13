Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 13 at 7:07PM MDT until July 13 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 707 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
Chivington, or 19 miles northeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 5
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Brandon and Chivington.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.