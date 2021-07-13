Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 13 at 7:07PM MDT until July 13 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 707 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Chivington, or 19 miles northeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 5

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Brandon and Chivington.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.