Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 13 at 6:57PM MDT until July 13 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 657 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chivington,

or 20 miles north of Lamar, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Chivington and Brandon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.