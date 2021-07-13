Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 13 at 5:04PM MDT until July 13 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 503 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of

Walsenburg, or 23 miles east of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway

160, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Walsenburg.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.