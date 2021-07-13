Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 13 at 4:53PM MDT until July 13 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 453 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walsenburg, or
16 miles east of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving east
at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees. Locally very heavy rain is also
occurring with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Walsenburg.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.