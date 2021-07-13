Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 13 at 4:43PM MDT until July 13 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 441 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walsenburg,

or 15 miles east of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving

east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Walsenburg.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building. This storm will also produce torrential rainfall.