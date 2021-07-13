Skip to Content
today at 7:27 PM
Published 1:17 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 13 at 1:17PM MDT until July 13 at 1:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 117 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Florissant, or
23 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Divide.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

