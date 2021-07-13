Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 13 at 1:08PM MDT until July 13 at 1:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Teller County in central Colorado…

* Until 145 PM MDT.

* At 108 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Florissant,

or 25 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Divide.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.