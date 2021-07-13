Flash Flood Warning issued July 13 at 6:02PM MDT until July 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the southern face of the Spanish Peaks. Between

1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams on the

southern faces of the Spanish Peaks is likely

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Aguilar, Cokedale, Gulnare, Boncarbo and Weston.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.