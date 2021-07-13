Flash Flood Warning issued July 13 at 4:36PM MDT until July 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Decker Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned
area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Decker Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Decker Burn Scar and Poncha Pass.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.