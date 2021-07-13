Flash Flood Warning issued July 13 at 3:46PM MDT until July 13 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 346 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Hayden Pass Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Hayden Pass Burn Scar.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Cutty’s Resort On Hayden Creek Road and Big Cottonwood Creek along
County Road 40.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also
be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away
in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.