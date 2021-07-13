Flash Flood Warning issued July 13 at 3:11PM MDT until July 13 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Hayden Pass Burn Scar in…

Southwestern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northeastern Saguache County in central Colorado…

Northwestern Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 311 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. The expected rainfall

rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1

to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Hayden Pass

Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Hayden Pass Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Hayden Pass Burn Scar.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Cutty’s Resort On Hayden Creek Road and Big Cottonwood Creek along

County Road 40.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also

be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away

in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.